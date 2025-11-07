Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) versus Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Critical Contrast

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Energy Services and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dawson Geophysical 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Western Energy Services pays an annual dividend of ($100.00) per share and has a dividend yield of -6,849.2%. Dawson Geophysical pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Western Energy Services pays out 71,427.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dawson Geophysical pays out -123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dawson Geophysical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and Dawson Geophysical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $162.82 million 0.30 -$5.22 million ($0.14) -10.43 Dawson Geophysical $55.99 million 1.18 -$4.12 million ($0.26) -8.15

Dawson Geophysical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dawson Geophysical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -3.02% -2.24% -1.54% Dawson Geophysical -13.89% -44.29% -22.22%

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

