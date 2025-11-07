Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYA. Cormark upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.24. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.28.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

