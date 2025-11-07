Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of PTC worth $124,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $235,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in PTC by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 339.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average is $189.37. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

