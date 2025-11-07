Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of W.R. Berkley worth $126,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

