Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Insulet worth $126,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insulet Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $323.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $353.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.84.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

