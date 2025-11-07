Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 388,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Devon Energy worth $123,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,779,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,561,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.