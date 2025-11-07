Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target at $113.08

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on Arcellx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,709,643.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,718.72. The trade was a 97.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,146 shares of company stock worth $3,000,136. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Arcellx by 402.7% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 959,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,426,000 after buying an additional 655,064 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 995.2% in the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 547,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 497,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 694.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 377,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.31. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.72% and a negative net margin of 607.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.