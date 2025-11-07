Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,538 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Corpay worth $121,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.