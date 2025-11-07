RPM International Inc. $RPM Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of RPM International worth $146,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 65,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

NYSE RPM opened at $105.72 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $40,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,303.26. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

