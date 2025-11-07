Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $586.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

