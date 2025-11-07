Claro Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 87,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 301,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of UPS opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

