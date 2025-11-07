Claro Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

ProShares Ultra S&P500’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

