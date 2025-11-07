Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

