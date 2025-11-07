Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.