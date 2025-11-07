Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Tenet Healthcare worth $133,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $3,032,030.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,686.27. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock worth $23,113,167 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $204.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

