Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.01, for a total value of $702,365.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,240.36. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 880,647 shares of company stock worth $203,522,973 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

