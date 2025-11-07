Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $399,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock valued at $155,252,726. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

