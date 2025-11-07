Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Zimmer Biomet worth $130,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,130,000 after acquiring an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,564,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,214,305,000 after purchasing an additional 446,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,571,000 after buying an additional 1,488,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,009,000 after buying an additional 58,060 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $88.27 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

