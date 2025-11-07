Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3,243.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,135,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,747 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,648,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,537,000 after purchasing an additional 591,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 700,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,180,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,997 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $80.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $81.96.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

