Claro Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $566.47 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.