Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after buying an additional 115,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,660,000 after acquiring an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

