Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,746,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after buying an additional 765,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,781,000 after buying an additional 703,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,473,000 after buying an additional 547,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after acquiring an additional 509,058 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $66.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.