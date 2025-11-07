Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,398 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 310,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 492,938 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 345,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

