Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.80 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 207.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

