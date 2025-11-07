Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 733 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

