Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,888 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.3% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

