Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock worth $2,467,430 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $713.74 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $735.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $644.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

