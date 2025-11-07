T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $51.15. 3,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T.
