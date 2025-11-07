YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 9,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.
The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.
