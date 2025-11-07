Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF (NASDAQ:RKLX) Stock Price Down 24.3% – Time to Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF (NASDAQ:RKLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.20 and last traded at $81.70. Approximately 417,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 328,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.89.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF Stock Down 24.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF (RKLX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund aims to provide 2x long daily price performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc shares, less fees and expenses, through the use of swap contracts RKLX was launched on Mar 12, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.