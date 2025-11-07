Huachen AI Parking Management Technology (NASDAQ:HCAI) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.5596 and last traded at $0.5401. Approximately 21,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Report on HCAI
Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Stock Up 0.0%
Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Company Profile
Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts. The company products include structural parts, garage structural parts, materials such as customized steel and load bearing steel plates for cubic parking equipment, railroad accessories and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huachen AI Parking Management Technology
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.