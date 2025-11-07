Huachen AI Parking Management Technology (NASDAQ:HCAI) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.5596 and last traded at $0.5401. Approximately 21,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts. The company products include structural parts, garage structural parts, materials such as customized steel and load bearing steel plates for cubic parking equipment, railroad accessories and other products.

