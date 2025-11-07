YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.96 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 9,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.3739 dividend. This is an increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.