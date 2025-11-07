YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.96 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 9,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.3739 dividend. This is an increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:RDTY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 103.26% of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

