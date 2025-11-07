GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL) Shares Down 12.7% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 513,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 544,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDTL. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services sectors.

