Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.55. Lsb Industries shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 404,799 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.17 million, a PE ratio of -837.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 207,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

