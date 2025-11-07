NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 13,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $350.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.4127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (QQQH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NUSI is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

