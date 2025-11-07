Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.57 and traded as high as $34.27. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 94,934 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 86.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

