The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.7242. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.7150, with a volume of 10,569 shares trading hands.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 4.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

