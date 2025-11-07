Atria Investments Inc Sells 10,490 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $46,127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $17,711,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $8,286,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,722,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.9%

SEE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

