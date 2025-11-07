Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atlassian by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 268,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,865,645.25. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 551,608 shares valued at $90,643,075. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -219.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $144.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

