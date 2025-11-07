Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 264,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

