iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2,919.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 103,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 506.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

