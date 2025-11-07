Atria Investments Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 637.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $111.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.57 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

