Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,501 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 124.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 493,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 105.04%.The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

