Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,502 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 688,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,740,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 137,864 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $128.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

