Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.09 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 472,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $37.34 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

