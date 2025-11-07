Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $26,299,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $12,967,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $10,467,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 177,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $660,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,722.95. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $133.94 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $140.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

