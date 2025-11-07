Bank of Montreal Can Has $35.36 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after acquiring an additional 754,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.69 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

