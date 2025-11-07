Burney Co. Trims Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $46.23 on Friday. Ingevity Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

