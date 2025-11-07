Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 84,269 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $32,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1542 dividend. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th.

About Prudential Public

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

