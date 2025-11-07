Bank of Montreal Can Sells 130,098 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 130,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $33,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

